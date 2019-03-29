IPL 2019: Virender Sehwag believes these two teams have the strongest overseas quartets

The overseas players may a major role in determining the success of the teams in Indian Premier League (IPL) and over the years, they have proven their worth over and over again.

From Brendon McCullum playing a blinder of an innings for Kolkata Knight Riders in the first ever IPL match to Shane Watson guiding Chennai Super Kings to the title last season, the contribution of the overseas players have made a huge difference for their sides.

Former Indian cricket team opener Virender Sehwag believes that this season, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the two sides with the strongest overseas players.

During their match on Friday, Royals fielded Jos Buttler , Ben Stokes , Steve Smith and Jofra Archer while Sunrisers’ squad included David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Rashid Khan and Kane Williamson who made his return to the side after missing out due to injury.

“Jos Buttler , Stokes , Smith, Archer- RR. Warner, Bairstow, Williamson, Rashid- SRH. I think Rajasthan and Hyderabad are the sides with the strongest 4 overseas players, as in all 4 overseas players being gun players. #SRHvRR,” Sehwag tweeted.

Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rajasthan fielded an unchanged team, while Sunrisers made two changes. Williamson has returned to lead Sunrisers in place of Shakib Al Hasan, while Deepak Hooda made way for Shahbaz Nadeem.

