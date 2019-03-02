IPL 2019 will benefit India ahead of World Cup 2019, says chief selector MSK Prasad

The Indian Premier League (IPL) provides a chance for all the Indian cricket team players to get a considerable amount of game time and with the tournament featuring an array of big names, it is also a great place for them to hone their skills ahead of the World Cup 2019 which begins on May 30 in England and Wales.

India chief selector MSK Prasad believes that the players should not be rested in the IPL because of the upcoming World Cup and the experience of playing in the T20 tournament can also be beneficial for them.

“I have a different view (on the IPL debate). IPL is an international tournament which offers so many complex pressure situations. Rather than sitting and training, you will have to go through so many pressure situations be it with the batting, bowling or fielding. This IPL offers a competitive atmosphere. If you see the example of 2013 and 2017 Champions Trophy, we did exceedingly well because we had IPL prior to that. It will only help our players which otherwise a normal bilateral series will definitely not offer. It is just four overs (for bowlers) but it is important how to keep themselves fit other than that,” Prasad said in the India Today’s panel discussion on Friday.

READ: India vs Australia, 1st ODI live cricket score in Hyderabad

Virat Kohli Friday said IPL performances will have “no influence” on the World Cup team selection, calling the speculation a “very, very radical analysis”.

With 12 to 13 slots more or less locked, India will be zeroing in on their last couple of slots for the World Cup, which starts May 30 in England, after the five games in the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

“No, I don’t see the IPL having any influence on World Cup selection. I think that will be very, very radical sort of analysis,” the Indian captain, known for his forthright views, said on the eve of the first ODI against Australia.

READ: Virat Kohli reveals how IPL 2019 will influence India’s World Cup selection

There were talks that IPL could be a possible shoot-out between Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant for the second wicketkeeper’s slot but Kohli said that one good IPL won’t make much of a difference for any World Cup hopeful.

“We need to have a solid team. Before we head into the IPL, we need to be absolutely clear of what team we want for the World Cup. I don’t see anything changing on how the IPL goes for any of the players.

“If one or two players do not have a good IPL season, it doesn’t mean that they are out of the picture for the World Cup. Those things are not going to matter,” Kohli set the record straight.

First Published: Mar 02, 2019 14:39 IST