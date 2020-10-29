IPL 2020: A look at the Points Table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list following Mumbai Indians’ win over Royal Challengers Bangalore

cricket

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 08:48 IST

Mumbai Indians on Thursday became the first team in IPL 2020 to register eight wins in the tournament when they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. The win took the defending champions to 16 points, which all but secures their place in the playoffs.

After getting edged in a Super Over earlier this year, MI ensured not to leave it for too late. Two days after being left out of India’s squad for Australia, Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten 79 to shepherd MI’s chase of 165. While the win bolstered MI’s chances of making it into the final top four, RCB remained second with 14 points.

At No. 3 are the Delhi Capitals, who have suffered three defeats in a row and wait for their shot to make it to the playoffs. Kings XI Punjab’s resurgent form has seen them make an upward climb to be placed fourth, followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and five and Sunrisers Hyderabad at six. The Rajasthan Royals are hanging in there by a thread at seventh, a rung above the already eliminated Chennai Super Kings.

Orange Cap

KL Rahul, with 595 runs is right at the top and holds the Orange Cap, followed by Shikhar Dhawan on Delhi Capitals at second and David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad at third.

RCB captain Virat Kohli is fourth, and is joined in the top five by his young teammate Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 74 against MI to take his tally to 417 runs in the season at an average of 34.75.

Purple Cap

Jasprit Bumrah closed the gap on leading wicket-taker Kagiso Rabada, who with 23 wickets, holds possession of the Purple Cap. The MI pacer grabbed 3/14, in the process completing 100 IPL wickets to take his wickets tally to 20 for the season in 48 overs.

Mohammed Shami of Kings XI Punjab is third, also with 20 wickets, while leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan bag the fourth and fifth place with 18 and 17 wickets respectively.