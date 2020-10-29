‘If he’s unwell, what is he doing inside the stadium,’ Virender Sehwag questions Rohit Sharma’s omission from Australia tour

cricket

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 07:22 IST

Rohit Sharma’s injury has become a huge topic of discussion after the Indian opener was not included in the squads for India’s upcoming tour of Australia. While there has been no clarity or statement about the nature of his injury from his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, the BCCI in its official release for the squad announcement had mentioned that Rohit and fast bowler Ishant Sharma will be monitored by the board’s medical team.

Speaking about the issue, former India opener Virender Sehwag said that it was a bit harsh to not select Rohit based on the current state of his injury, given the fact that this is a long tour.

“During my playing days, when Srikkanth was the chairman of selectors, if a player was injured on the day of selection then he was not picked. But this is a long tour and Rohit Sharma is an important player, so if he has not been picked keeping in mind his injury status today then I guess it is a bit harsh on him,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz in a video that was posted on Tuesday.

Asked about whether there should be a statement from Mumbai Indians, Sehwag opined that there needs to be more clarity on the nature of Rohit’s injury.

“Even I have no update on Rohit Sharma’s injury status. The media should ask this question. Earlier it was told that he is unwell, if he is unwell then what is he doing inside the stadium. He was seen during both matches. If he is unwell then he should be on bed rest to recover as soon as possible. So, clearly he is not unwell,” Sehwag said.

“In that case the, franchise should give a statement about the nature of his injury. A video was shared by Mumbai Indians of him practicing, which clearly shows he is trying to get back to fitness but there needs to be a statement. These days you don’t even need a statement, he has his social media where he can just put a line about his condition.”

KL Rahul has been named vice-captain for the limited overs led of the series. Rohit is the designated vice-captain in limited-overs cricket for India.