IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah completes a century of IPL wickets, his wicket no 1 and 100 are same - Virat Kohli

IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah completes a century of IPL wickets, his wicket no 1 and 100 are same - Virat Kohli

IPL 2020: Incidentally, Kohli was also his first ever IPL wicket. A young Bumrah had trapped the rising Indian star LBW in the 2013 season, when he made his debut for the Mumbai Indians.

Oct 28, 2020
Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah picks up the wickets of RCB captain Virat Kohli, his 100th in IPL career.
The stage was set for Virat Kohli to drive home the advantage provided by the RCB openers in Abu Dhabi. He got a start too and was getting warmed up. But Mumbai Indians captain Kieron Pollard brought back the ace in his pack.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled a short delivery outside the off stump and Kohli mistimed a pull shot and holed out at mid on. That gave Bumrah his 100th wicket in the Indian Premier League. He would go on to pick two more and complete 20 wickets in this year’s tournament, only the second occasion in his 8th IPL season.

With Mumbai certain to play two more matches for sure, this could well be his most successful IPL season. But the important landmark was completing 100 wickets, which makes him a part of an elite list of bowlers in the world’s most competitive T20 league. 
Incidentally, Kohli was also his first ever IPL wicket. A young Bumrah had trapped the rising Indian star LBW in the 2013 season, when he made his debut for the Mumbai Indians. That was also the season when MI won their maiden IPL title, and Bumrah has since been an integral part of the franchise and won four titles with them. 

IPL gave Bumrah the stage to showcase his talent in front of the best in the world and that eventually paved the way for his international debut and the rest as they say is history.

With 102 wickets in 89 matches, Bumrah is currently ranked 15th in the overall list of IPL wicket-takers and is bound to keep climbing the ladder, which has his teammate and mentor Lasith Malinga on the top most pedestal.

