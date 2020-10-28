MI vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2020 Latest Match updates: Can Virat Kohli’s Bangalore bounce back against Mumbai Indians?

MI vs RCB, IPL 2020 Live Score: All eyes will be on Mumbai Indians camp when they take on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. A lot has been spoken about MI captain Rohit Sharma in the past couple of days especially with him not being included in the Indian squads for Australia. Rohit has missed the past two games for MI, but was seen practicing at the nets indicating that he might be fit to take the field against RCB. But then, him not being included in India squads has further led to questions being raised on his fitness. This contest will clear all the doubts as MI will either continue with Kieron Pollard as captain, or Rohit will step out to play. RCB, meanwhile, will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Follow live score and updates of IPL 2020, MI vs RCB:

17:05 hrs IST IPL 2020 Live Score “Best tournament in the world.” This is how BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has described the ongoing season. “Unbelievable, and I am not surprised at all. When we were discussing with Star and all the people concerned – if we have to do it this year and one-month prior to the tournament, we were contemplating, whether this can happen or not, what will be the ultimate result of the bio-bubble and will it be successful. We decided to move ahead with our plan, because we wanted to bring normalcy in everyone’s lives and wanted to bring the game back. I am not surprised with the feedback,” Ganguly said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Live.





16:55 hrs IST Kohli on RCB loss to CSK Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper: “You have to be prepared on a given day to do well. All sides have good players, it’s about how you come out onto the park on that particular day. We are playing really good cricket and you have to accept you will lose games here and there.”





16:45 hrs IST Bumrah before the match MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah: “We’re very happy and still very clear. There is nothing we’ve to change drastically. Just for one day the opposition played better than you. You just say ‘well played’ and move forward.”





16:40 hrs IST MI vs RCB - Head to Head Stats 26 matches - MI 16 | KXIP 10





16:35 hrs IST MI vs RCB: Squads Squads: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana Mumbai Indians Squad: Ishan Kishan, Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard(c), Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rohit Sharma, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai



