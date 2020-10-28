IPL 2020: Confusion reigns over Rohit Sharma injury

cricket

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 09:32 IST

A day after his omission from the India squad for the Australia tour, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) source said on Tuesday that Rohit Sharma could still make it if he proves his match fitness when he returns to action in the Indian Premier League.



Also Read | Rohit-less Mumbai Indians in play-off tussle with Kohli’s RCB

All eyes are on the Mumbai Indians captain, who is nursing a hamstring problem, after a BCCI release on Monday announcing the squads only said the fitness of Rohit and injured pacer Ishant Sharma was being monitored. Rohit hit the nets on Monday, around the time the squad was released, raising questions over his situation. He needs to be fit to run, and to be declared fit to play, must clear a fitness test conducted by his IPL team physio.

Also Read | ‘They could have waited before declaring KL Rahul as vice-captain’: Deep Dasgupta on India’s squad for Australia

Rohit is a doubt for Wednesday’s game against RCB but MI’s main concern is over his availability for the play-offs, which begin from November 5.

BCCI physio Nitin Patel is in the UAE to monitor Board-contracted players in IPL and is coordinating with the teams. He will take charge of the contracted players after the tournament ends on November 10. As per protocol, he will make an assessment, conduct a fitness test and submit his report to the selectors.

Also Read | Sehwag on why Pant was not picked in India’s ODI, T20I squads

There is no clarity how serious Rohit’s injury is. A BCCI source said: “Rohit’s injury is more severe than believed initially. The nets session video posted by the franchise on Monday may not be a true reflection of where it stands.”

A Grade 1 hamstring tear usually takes four to six weeks to heal, a Grade 2 tear could take up to eight weeks. If it is only a strain, the player can be fit in a week to 10 days. Rohit suffered the injury on October 18 against KXIP, while taking a run in the Super Over.

After MI’s video, former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar called for transparency. “We are talking about Tests which are a month-and-a-half way,” he told Star Sports. “If he is training for MI, then I don’t know what kind of injury it is. A little transparency about what actually is the problem will help everybody.”