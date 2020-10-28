e-paper
IPL 2020, MI vs RCB Preview: Rohit-less Mumbai Indians in play-off tussle with Kohli's RCB

IPL 2020, MI vs RCB Preview: Rohit-less Mumbai Indians in play-off tussle with Kohli’s RCB

IPL 2020: A mouth watering contest in the offing between two sides with some cricketing giants in their ranks.

cricket Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 00:59 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Phot of Virat Kohli & Kieron Pollard from 10th IPL 2020 match in Dubai
Mumbai Indians will be looking to make a statement in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, when they take on fellow play-offs hopefuls Royal Challengers Bangalore. Rohit, who wasn’t named in India’s squads for the tour of Australia is expected to be on the sidelines as Keiron Pollard will lead the ‘Men in Blue’

MI were undone by a Ben Stokes special in their last encounter despite posting a huge total. Their batting firepower holds them in stead, even in Rohit’s absence. Chris Morris and Chahal will once again have to be at their best to stop Mumbai from exploding.

Virat Kohli has scored runs this season but has not looked menacing. Bumrah, Boult and company will thus have their eye on AB de Villiers who possesses the powers to bat teh opposition out of the match.

With a play-off berth on line for the winner of the match, both teams will look to be cautiously aggressive, with the likes of de Kock and Padikkal being given the license to go for the kill at the top of the order by the respective franchises.

A lot will depend on how both teams bowl at the death. Both teams have explosive batsmen who can push the total up with a final flourish and that is where Mumbai Indians hold the slight edge both with bat and ball.

A mouth watering contest in the offing between two sides with some cricketing giants in their ranks.

