e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings squad undergoes second test, likely to train from Friday

IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings squad undergoes second test, likely to train from Friday

IPL 2020: The coronavirus-free players were made to undergo two additional tests after 13 cases were confirmed last week, delaying the team’s training.

cricket Updated: Sep 03, 2020 19:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dubai
Chennai Super Kings official team bus.
Chennai Super Kings official team bus.(Twitter/CSK)
         

The Chennai Super Kings squad, barring the two players who tested positive for coronavirus last week, is likely to train from Friday subject to clearance after a second round of testing was conducted on Thursday.

Deepak Chahar was among the two players to have tested positive last week and overall 13 members of CSK contingent were infected with the deadly virus, raising safety concerns ahead of the IPL beginning here on September 19.

ALSO READ - ‘CSK incident taught us it can happen to anyone’: KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia

“Tests were done today. Results will come late night or tomorrow morning,” a CSK official told PTI.

Earlier, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan had said that the team will start training from Friday after the second round of testing.

The coronavirus-free players were made to undergo two additional tests after 13 cases were confirmed last week, delaying the team’s training.

All players had undergone three tests as per BCCI SOP in the six days of quarantine upon arrival on August 21.

The two infected players will be undergoing two tests after completing their 14-day quarantine.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Amid impasse on LAC in Ladakh, India says only way forward through talks
Amid impasse on LAC in Ladakh, India says only way forward through talks
Pakistan trying to politicise UNSC’s terrorist listing process, says India
Pakistan trying to politicise UNSC’s terrorist listing process, says India
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
Tagore no threat to China, why should PUBG be a risk to India, asks Beijing
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Supreme Court to hear review petition seeking postponement of JEE, NEET on Friday
Supreme Court to hear review petition seeking postponement of JEE, NEET on Friday
Do you have to wear a mask when driving alone? Health Ministry answers
Do you have to wear a mask when driving alone? Health Ministry answers
Pak court directs govt to give India another chance to appoint lawyer for Jadhav
Pak court directs govt to give India another chance to appoint lawyer for Jadhav
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In