IPL 2020: CSK gives stunning reply to fan asking ‘Who is our Vice Captain now?’ after Suresh Raina flew back

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 10:45 IST

Whether it’s on the cricket field or on social media, trust Chennai Super Kings to always come up with the goods and entertain its fans across the globe. Even when the franchise is going through tough times due to Covid-positive cases and the sudden decision of experienced player Suresh Raina to fly back to India, CSK has still managed to put up a brave face for its fan.

After Raina decided to give IPL 2020 a miss, speculations of a possible replacement started doing the rounds, not just because the left-hander was an important part of their batting line-up but he was also CSK’s second-in-command after captain MS Dhoni.

A fan took to social media to pose the question directly to the franchise. “Leo who is our Vice Captain now?” asked the fan to which CSK gave a stunning reply from its official handle.

“Wise captain irukke bayam yen?” wrote CSK in Tamil which loosely translates to “Why fear when we have a wise captain?” CSK was obviously indicating to former India captain MS Dhoni, under whom CSK has won three IPL titles and rose to the status of being one of most consistent and successful teams of the IPL.

CSK have not yet thought about replacing Raina for IPL 2020 but right-handed batsman Ruturaj Gaekwad is the frontrunner to grab Raina’s spot in the XI when the 13th edition of IPL starts from September 19.

Raina, meanwhile indicated that he hasn’t ruled out the possibilities of returning back to UAE. “I’ve been training even while quarantining here. You never know you might see me in the camp there again,” Raina told Cricbuzz.

Explaining the actual reasons behind coming back home from UAE, Raina said his family needed immediate attention. “It was a personal decision and I had to come back for my family. There was something that needed to be addressed immediately on the home front,” Raina said.

There have been various reports suggesting a rift between the IPL’s second highest run-getter and the CSK team management but the former India cricketer denied them, terming his decision to quit CSK camp a ‘tough’ one.

“CSK is my family too and Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) is very important to me and this was a tough decision. There is no issue between CSK and me,” Raina added.