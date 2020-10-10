CSK vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Will MS Dhoni make a change in Chennai middle-order against Bangalore?

IPL 2020 Live Score, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): This is it - the contest that fans have been wanting to see. This is Virat Kohli’s men vs MS Dhoni’s army. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are two of the Indian cricket legends and whenever they two face off against each other, there is a big match feel everytime. This will certainly be the case in Dubai when RCB take on CSK in IPL 2020 for the first time. While CSK are running out of time, RCB are searching for consistency. Both the teams have plenty to play for in the match. This will be a showdown to say the least. Both RCB and CSK are looking to reach the top half of the table and a win in this encounter is necessary for both the teams.

17:55 hrs IST Excerpt from AB de Villiers HT Column “We have made a decent start, winning three of our first five games, but we know we can play better, and be more consistent with bat and ball. CSK will be tough opponents today in Dubai. They field a team full of superstars, but we see this match as an opportunity to make a statement. If we can bring everything together and produce a strong all-round performance, we will take momentum and real confidence into this intense series of matches. Consistency is the key. At times, our batting has been below par. At times, we have not bowled as well as we would wish. And, at times, we have fielded poorly and dropped too many catches. If we are to overcome CSK, and achieve our ambitions in this tournament, we need to find consistency in all areas.” READ FULL AB de VILLIERS COLUMN





17:50 hrs IST CSK vs RCB - Head to head stats in details CSK vs RCB Head to Head Records Total number of matches played: 25 Matches won by CSK: 16 Matches won by RCB: 8 Matched played in India: 21 (CSK 14, RCB 6) Matches played in UAE: 0 (CSK 0, RCB 0) CSK average score against RCB: 154 RCB average score against CSK: 145 Most runs for CSK: 706 (MS Dhoni) Most runs for RCB: 761 (Virat Kohli) Most wickets for CSK: 13 (Dwayne Bravo) Most wickets for RCB: 10 (Yuzvendra Chahal) Most catches for CSK: 12 (MS Dhoni) Most catches for RCB: 10 (Virat Kohli)





17:45 hrs IST CSK Predicted XI vs RCB Will Chennai replace the out-of-form Kedar Jadhav? Or will they continue to play him in the middle-order? CSK Predicted XI vs RCB: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma.





17:40 hrs IST RCB Predicted XI vs CSK Will RCB make any changes? Have you sorted out your Dream XI teams yet? Here is our RCB Predicted XI against CSK. RCB Predicted XI vs CSK: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal





17:35 hrs IST CSK vs RCB, Live score: Virat Kohli is ready for the challenge RCB captain Virat Kohli has shared an image on Twitter that he is ready for the challenge of facing Chennai Super Kings. 🕘 pic.twitter.com/vD3XHQp8ZZ — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 9, 2020





17:30 hrs IST Battle of middle-orders Chennai Super Kings’ middle-order has not been able to perform so far, and the onus will be on MS Dhoni and Kedar Jadhav to pull their socks up and put on a show. Meanwhile, RCB late middle-order of Shivam Dube and Chris Morris also need to come off good.





17:25 hrs IST Virat Kohli needs 7 sixes to join Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni in elite list Virat Kohli can join an elite list if he goes on to play big innings in the match. The right-handed batsman, so far, has hit 193 sixes in the IPL. If Kohli can clear the ropes seven more time, he will become only the third Indian after Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni to get to 200 IPL sixes. Overall, he will be the fifth batsman to reach the landmark after Chris Gayle (326), AB de Villiers (219), Dhoni (213), and Rohit (208). READ MORE





17:20 hrs IST CSK vs RCB - Squads Here are the squads for both the teams Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore: Squads: Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann Chennai Super Kings Squad: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Murali Vijay, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, Piyush Chawla





17:18 hrs IST CSK coach Stephen Fleming on KKR loss CSK head coach Stephen Fleming: “With the experience that we’ve got, we should’ve put it away. Ideally, you want one batsman to bat through... if one of those players could’ve got to 75-plus and continued that partnership for maybe four or five overs, the game might have been a lot different.”





17:15 hrs IST CSK vs RCB - all the chatter RCB captain Virat Kohli on packed schedule: “It is a good time to reflect, let us think about what we can improve upon, according to me it’s a great phase to play as we have back-to-back games, if we get some momentum we can really run through some teams.”





17:12 hrs IST Interesting stats * MS Dhoni (793 Runs) and Virat Kohli (747 Runs) are the leading run-getters against RCB and CSK, respectively, in the IPL. - Deepak Chahar has picked just two wickets in 16 overs in Powerplay this season.





17:08 hrs IST CSK vs RCB Head to Head Match Stats Matches: 25 CSK Won: 16 RCB Won: 8





