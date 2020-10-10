KXIP vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: Confident KKR look to continue momentum against wounded KXIP

IPL 2020 Live Score, King XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Here comes another weekend bringing up another double header in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. In the afternoon game, a wounded Kings XI Punjab will face a confident Kolkata Knight Riders at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. It shall be an interesting contest to witness under the speculations of ‘Gayle Storm’ rescuing KXIP. The season has been utterly disappointing for the KL Rahul led side. Five losses in six games have left them with no option but to win almost all of their left over games. KKR, on the other hand, will look to continue the momentum as they are entering the contest after beating CSK. The team is a young mix of youth and experience and can put a tough challenge against KXIP.

Follow the KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 Live coverage here:

13:10 hrs IST Curious case of KXIP in IPL 2020 KL Rahul is currently the Purple Cap holder but his team is wobbling at the 8th position on the points table. Beginning the season with a defeat, then winning a game and then four losses on the trot - that has been the journey of Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. With time running out too fast, Rahul and his men need to something special to save the ship from sinking.





13:05 hrs IST KXIP vs KKR: Here are the squads Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Simran Singh(w), Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Arshdeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Hardus Viljoen, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth



