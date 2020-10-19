e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - CSK Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - CSK Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 37th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 20:24 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 10 overs of the 37th match of IPL 2020, CSK's total is 56/4. In the last 5 overs, Chennai Super Kings managed to score 15 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Kartik Tyagi who kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs.

2 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Shreyas Gopal where he kept things tight.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Tewatia who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

Shreyas Gopal bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over along with a wicket.

1 run and a wicket came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Tewatia where he kept things tight.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 5.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 112 runs.

