Home / Cricket / IPL 2020, DC vs KKR: Delhi Capitals post highest-ever total against Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League by any team

IPL 2020, DC vs KKR: Delhi Capitals post highest-ever total against Kolkata Knight Riders in Indian Premier League by any team

IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer’s 88 off 38 balls powered Delhi Capitals to 228 for 4 - the highest total by any team against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

cricket Updated: Oct 03, 2020 22:17 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sharjah: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during IPL 2020 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
Sharjah: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during IPL 2020 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. (PTI)
         

Delhi Capitals posted the highest-ever total by any team against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League on Saturday in Sharjah. DC ended up with 228/4 in the IPL 2020 match No.16.

Historically, KKR has been a franchise which hasn’t conceded many big totals in the IPL. This was only 10th time any team posted a 200-plus total against them.

IPL 2020 live score, DC vs KKR

Previously, the highest total against KKR was by Delhi, when they had posted 219 for 4 in 2018.

Hindustantimes

DC’s 228 for 4 on Saturday is now the highest total in this year’s IPL. They narrowly missed getting past their highest score in the tournament which is 231 for 4 against KXIP in 2011.

Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain’s knock of 88 not out off 38 balls after Prithvi Shaw’s opening act .

If that was not enough, Rishabh Pant (38 off 17 balls) dusted off his rustiness with a quickfire knock.

If the Powerplay belonged to Shaw, who blazed his way to 66 off 41 balls with four boundaries and as many sixes, Iyer dominated the remaining part of the innings with his silken smooth batting as he scythed the opposition attack with seven fours and half a dozen sixes.

A few of Iyer’s sixes landed either in the top tier or got lost in the car park adjoining the stadium, such was the timing rather than brute force that the DC skipper used.

Containment was never possible on such a track with Capitals batsmen hitting as many as 14 sixes and 18 boundaries in the entire innings.

Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers for KKR with figures of 2/29 from his four overs.

(With PTI inputs)

