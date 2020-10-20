IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

cricket

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 21:12 IST

At the end of the first innings of the 38th match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals has managed to get to a total of 164 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. In the last five overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 47 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Shikhar Dhawan was the highest scorer with 106 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan who contributed 48 runs to the innings.

9 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a four.

13 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Murugan Ashwin which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a six.

Mohammed Shami bowled the 18th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Arshdeep Singh bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a six scoring 12 runs from the over.

The 20th over was bowled by Mohammed Shami. 7 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

Kings XI Punjab will have to chase down the target of 165 at 8.2 runs per over.

