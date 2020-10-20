e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - DC Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between KXIP and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 21:12 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of the first innings of the 38th match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals has managed to get to a total of 164 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. In the last five overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 47 runs for the loss of 2 wickets. Shikhar Dhawan was the highest scorer with 106 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan who contributed 48 runs to the innings.

9 runs came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a four.

13 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Murugan Ashwin which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a six.

Mohammed Shami bowled the 18th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Arshdeep Singh bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a six scoring 12 runs from the over.

The 20th over was bowled by Mohammed Shami. 7 runs came off the over along with a wicket.

Kings XI Punjab will have to chase down the target of 165 at 8.2 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

