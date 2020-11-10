e-paper
IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between MI and DC of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

At the end of the first innings of the 60th match of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals has managed to get to a total of 156 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. In the last five overs, Delhi Capitals managed to score 38 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Shreyas Iyer was the highest scorer with 64 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant who contributed 96 runs to the innings.

Jayant Yadav bowled the 16th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled an expensive 17th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 11 runs from the over.

Trent Boult bowled the 18th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 19th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

The 20th over was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile. 8 runs came off the over along with 2 wickets.

Mumbai Indians will have to chase down the target of 157 at 7.8 runs per over.

