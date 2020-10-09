IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 19:59 IST

The 23rd match of IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals is currently on at SHARJAH. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and decided to bowl. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan opened the batting for Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals have scored 43 runs for the loss of 2 wickets at the end of the first five overs.

Varun Aaron bowled the 1st over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

The 2nd over was bowled by Jofra Archer which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

18 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Varun Aaron which was an expensive one. DC batsmen hit a six and 2 fours.

Kartik Tyagi bowled the 4th over of the innings where the DC batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

The 5th over was bowled by Jofra Archer which was an decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 8.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 172 runs.

