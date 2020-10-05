Amit Mishra ruled out of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals provide update on nature of injury

cricket

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 17:14 IST

In what could be a big blow for the remainder of their IPL 2020 campaign, Delhi Capitals on Monday informed that veteran leg spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out of the tournament due to the injury he sustained in the franchise’s last match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah.

“Delhi Capitals’ leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been ruled out for the remainder of the current season of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. The 37-year-old sustained a flexor tendon injury to the ring finger of his bowling hand whilst attempting to take a return catch off his bowling during Delhi Capitals’ match against the Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on 3rd October 2020.

“Mishra will now consult with a specialist over the next few days to determine the most appropriate course of management for this unfortunate injury. Everyone at Delhi Capitals wishes him a speedy recovery,” Delhi Capitals said through an official statement.

Mishra had made a bright start to the campaign picking up three wickets in three matches and bowling at an impressive economy rate of 7.34. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Mishra is the second highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL behind Lasith Malinga and has been an integral part of the Delhi franchise for several years.

The veteran leggie was drafted into the playing XI after Ravichandran Ashwin injured his shoulder in the first match against Kings XI Punjab. Ashwin returned in the last outing against KKR but the team persisted with Mishra as the leg spinner had impressed everyone with his performances.