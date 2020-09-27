IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik names three KKR players he would ‘give’ to get Rabada, Iyer and Ashwin from Delhi Capitals

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 08:11 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders made a strong comeback from the defeat against Mumbai Indians and produced a complete performance to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets in IPL 2020 match No.8 in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. But that doesn’t mean captain Dinesh Karthik will let go of an opportunity to swap players with other franchises if he is given a chance in a hypothetical scenario.

Karthik was given exactly that when Delhi Capitals off-spinner R Ashwin asked him to give DC three players and take three from their side.

“I’ll give you a hypothetical scenario. In the movie Pandavar Bhoomi, there’s one family. So you have to the opportunity to adopt three and give me three to adopt,” Ashwin told Karthik in a Youtube show called Hello Dubaiaah hosted by the former.

Karthik then named the three cricketers he would like to take from Delhi Capitals and also named three cricketers who he would like it to DC in return.

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada was the first cricketer that Karthik wanted from DC.

“From your team Rabada. I’ll give Lockie Ferguson and take Kagiso Rabada

Asked to name the other two cricketers he wanted, Karthik he would swap Nitish Rana with Shreyas Iyer and Sunil Narine with Ashwin.

“Another player... Who’s our No.3? Nitish Rana. So I’ll give Nitish Rana to Delhi take Shreyas Iyer. Sunil Narine for R Ashwin,” Karthik added.

Ashwin overwhelmed after Karthik took his name and he said called it ‘a like for like replacement.’

“Heart’s been touched. He’s an opener too but I’m like for like replacement. Thank you so much,” said Ashwin.