IPL 2020: Fans flock Chepauk as MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings begin practice - WATCH

cricket

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 14:16 IST

Chennai Super Kings have begun their practice sessions for the upcoming Indian Premier League season and the fans in Chennai can’t have enough of their ‘Thala’. CSK posted a video of the practice session on their Twitter handle with the message “The Super Grind Begins for the #SummerOf20! #WhistlePodu”. In the video Dhoni can be seen playing a central role as he takes hits in the nets, can be seen guiding younger teammates passionately and also tending to fans’ request for autographs with gusto.

ALSO READ: ‘Do the IPL and then be available’: AB de Villiers could make International return this year

Dhoni has been out of competitive action for good seven months now, taking a break from international cricket since appearing in the ICC World Cup semi-final loss against New Zealand. A lot has been said since about his future, with Indian coach Ravi Shastri hinting that the IPL 2020 would play a crucial role in deciding whether Dhoni will make the cut for the ICC T20 World Cup later this year or not.

Fans are waiting to see the legend in action again and Dhoni himself will be raring to go. He will also be keen to resume his rivalries as CSK look to get over the disappointment of losing a close final to Mumbai Indians last season. That victory took MI to four IPL titles, one more than CSK and Dhoni would want to set that record straight this season.