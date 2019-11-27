IPL 2020: Five IPL teams that are no longer part of Indian Premier League

cricket

With the auctions, the Indian Premier League will see the beginning of the 13th season and it has been quite a ride for a tournament - it started with an experiment back in 2008 and now, is the hottest property in the game. It has had its share of bumps on the way, but it continues to motor on and is carrying the flag of the game and the format with aplomb.

Yes, there have been controversies, there have been different teams that gained popularity and then had to be disbanded. Here in this article, we take a look at the five teams that are no longer part of this journey.

Deccan Chargers

The Hyderabad-based franchise was one of the sides which was part when the tournament was conceived back in 2008. They finished eighth in the inaugural edition but then clinched the title in 2009 when the IPL was held on South Africa.

However, owing to financial problems, the side, which was under Deccan Chronicle Holdings Pvt Ltd, was disbanded. Later, Sun TV Network won the bid for a franchise based in Hyderabad and was named Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kochi Tuskers Kerala

It was one of the two teams which were added to the existing sides in 2011 and was based out of Kochi in Kerala. It was owned by Kochi Cricket Pvt Ltd which was a consortium of companies and had acquired the services of VVS Laxman, Mahela Jayawardene, Parthiv Patel, Ravindra Jadeja. However, the franchise was shown the door before IPL 2012 owing to the fact that the owners were not able to provide 10 per cent bank guarantee to the BCCI.

Pune Warriors India

Along with Kochi, the Pune Warriors too was introduced in the year 2011. It was owned by Sahara Group Sports Ltd. and the side played three seasons of IPL. However, they could not perform as expected and had to disbanded owing to financial disputes with the BCCI.

Gujarat Lions

After Rajasthan Royals was banned for two years following the spot-fixing scandal, Gujarat Lions was named as the replacement and featured two IPL seasons in 2016 and 2017. They were owned by Intex Technologies and was led by Suresh Raina. They finished third in their inaugural season, but could not replicate the performance in 2017. They had to disbanded in 2018 when Rajasthan Royals came back to the fold.

Rising Pune Supergiant

The Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) was a replacement team for suspended Chennai Super Kings and came into being in 2015 and was owned by Sanjiv Goenka’s RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group. They reached the play-offs in 2016 and made it to the finals in 2017, but had to be disbanded once CSK were readmitted to IPL in 2018.