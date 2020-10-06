IPL 2020: ‘It is not just from the captain,’ Graeme Swann explains why CSK win so many titles while citing Shane Watson’s example

Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful teams in Indian Premier League history. They have won 3 titles so far reaching the playoffs in every season they have played in (CSK were banned for 2 years in 2016). Since coming back from the suspension, CSK won the IPL title in 2018 while reaching the final in 2019.

The team led by MS Dhoni have been talked about in cricketing circles for their success mantra. One of the ways of CSK that have been lauded by cricket pundits is their ability to back players they believe in. One of the examples was the backing given to Shane Watson by CSK team management. Despite not being consistent, Watson has the ability to explode in crunch situations.

The same happened in 2018 when he scored an unbeaten hundred in the final. Watson again struck from in CSK’s last game against KXIP when he hit an unbeaten 83.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann also heaped praise on CSK team management for the way they back their players.

“It (backing) is not just from the captain, even though it’s MS Dhoni who is a huge figure. But it comes from the coach and the whole squad. Knowing that he will come good, Shane Watson always comes good.

“Remember 2 years ago, he was next to useless in the first part of the IPL but a brilliant hundred in the final. They stuck with him and it’s very good quality. It’s why they win so many titles. They are sensible and they don’t panic,” Swann said on Star Sports.

CSK won their second match of the season when they defeated Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets. CSK would hope Watson continues his good form when they face Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday.