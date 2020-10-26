IPL 2020: ‘Not all can be winners’ - Sakshi Dhoni posts heartfelt poem after MS Dhoni’s CSK get knocked out of tournament

cricket

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 19:59 IST

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings became the first team to be eliminated from the ongoing season of Indian Premier League 2020 on Sunday despite defeating the arch-rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore in a one-sided contest. Chennai’s slim chances of qualifying for the playoffs were crushed when Rajasthan Royals handed Mumbai Indians an eight-wicket drubbing. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

KKR vs KXIP Live Score and Updates

After Chennai’s departure from the race to playoffs, MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Dhoni took to social media to express her emotions. Sakshi elaborated the pain felt by all of the CSK fans with a poem titled “It’s just a game” which she shared on her official Instagram account.

“It’s just a game..You win some you lose some!! Years gone by are witness to many enthralling victories and a few agonising defeats! Celebrating one and being heartbroken by the other!!” Sakshi wrote.

“Some reasonable response others not so... Some win, some lose and others miss...It’s just a game! Many preachers and varied reactions! Allow emotions not to beat the very essence of sportsmanship.. It’s just a game! No one wants to lose, but not all can be winners,” she added.

Sakshi further wrote: “When struck down, stunned, the walk back from the field seems long. Jubilant sounds and sighs add to the pain, inner strength takes control It’s all just a game!! You were winners then, you are winners now! True warriors are born to fight as they will always be Super Kings in our hearts and in our minds!!”

It was the first time Chennai Super Kings failed to make it to the playoffs of the IPL. The three-time champions have previously played in all of the playoffs, barring 2016 and 2017, when the franchise was banned.