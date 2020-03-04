e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘It started in 2008’- ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni goes down the memory lane, recalls journey with Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2020: ‘It started in 2008’- ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni goes down the memory lane, recalls journey with Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2020: MS Dhoni has so far played 190 IPL matches (including two editions for Rising Pune Supergiants) and has scored 4,432 runs, including 23 half centuries.

cricket Updated: Mar 04, 2020 12:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MS Dhoni lifts IPL Trophy.
MS Dhoni lifts IPL Trophy.(IPL)
         

Former India captain MS Dhoni has been away from cricket since India’s exit from the 2019 World Cup after losing to New Zealand in the semifinal. The wicketkeeper-batsman is set to make a return in the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) which is set to begin from March 29. The 38-year-old started playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since the inauguration of the T20 tournament in 2008. He played for Rising Pune Super Giant in 2016 and 2017, when CSK was given a two-year ban. He returned to play for CSK in 2018, and helped his side lift the title. Under his captaincy, CSK have won three IPL trophies so far.

Speaking on the Return of the Lion show on Star Sports Network, Dhoni went down the memory lane to recall his time with the franchise. “This journey started in 2008, CSK has helped me improve in everything whether it was being a human being or being a cricketer, handling situations that are tough both in and out of the field and how to be humble once you are doing well,” he said.

Also read: IPL prize money halved - Here is how much the champion will get this season

Dhoni is fondly regarded as “Thala” in Chennai, the hometown of the franchise. The cricketer explained the reason behind the name. “‘Thala’ basically means brother, so for me, it’s more the abstract of the fans, the love and affection towards me is the reflection of that,” he said.

“Whenever I am in Chennai or down South they never call me by my name they address me as ‘Thala’ and the moment someone calls me Thala they are showing their love and respect but at the same time he is a CSK fan,” Dhoni added.

Also read: MS Dhoni lands big blows in CSK nets, stadium erupts - WATCH

Dhoni has so far played 190 IPL matches (including two editions for Rising Pune Supergiants) and has scored 4,432 runs, including 23 half centuries. CSK will start their IPL 2020 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on March 29 at the Wankhede Stadium in what will be a repeat of last year’s final.

(With inputs from IANS)

cricket news