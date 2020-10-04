e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘It was a miscalculation’ - Gautam Gambhir points one mistake from KKR captain Dinesh Karthik against DC

IPL 2020: ‘It was a miscalculation’ - Gautam Gambhir points one mistake from KKR captain Dinesh Karthik against DC

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders suffered their second defeat of the season on Saturday, losing by 18 runs against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2020 12:45 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kolkata Knight Riders team in hurdle and Gautam Gambhir.
Kolkata Knight Riders team in hurdle and Gautam Gambhir.(KKR/Twitter/PTI)
         

Former India cricketer and two-time Indian Premier League winning captain for Kolkata Knight Riders, Gautam Gamhir, on Sunday, said that KKR captain Dinesh Karthik made a miscalculation in giving Varun Chakravarthy the penultimate over against Delhi Capitals. Gambhir’s remarks came after KKR suffered a 18-run defeat to DC in Sharjah on Saturday, after scoring 210/8 in 20 overs, in reply to DC’s 228/4. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Chakravarthy, who was quite economical in his first few outings for KKR was smashed for 20 runs in the 19th over, which proved to be the difference between the two teams.’

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo chat show, Gambhir said: “Your best bowlers need to ball the 18th, 19th and 20th over, unfortunately it didn’t happen. Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine -- if a spinner has to bowl. Even Mavi, he did a fabulous job in the previous games and so did Andre Russell. You have to got to give your best bowlers.”

“Yes, Varun Chakravarty did bowl well in the first few overs but you cannot expect a young spinner to be bowling the 19th over and that too in Sharjah, probably it was a miscalculation,” he added.

Gambhir also suggested that Karthik should rejig the batting order and replace Rahul Tripathi with Sunil Narine as KKR opener.

“Rahul Tripathi goes up the order, Dinesh Karthik plays at no 6, not before Morgan and not before Russell as well. Probably Sunil Narine goes to bat at 8 or 9. If Morgan bats no 4 and Russell at 5 and Dinesh Karthik to follow,” Gambhir said.

KKR will next face Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday in IPL 2020 match.

