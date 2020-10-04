e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen’s ‘light-hearted’ comment on Khaleel Ahmed ‘faking’ injury sparks Twitter argument

IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen’s ‘light-hearted’ comment on Khaleel Ahmed ‘faking’ injury sparks Twitter argument

IPL 2020: It all started when Pietersen, in a jest, said that Sunirsers Hyderabad left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed might be faking a cramp to avoid bowling to MS Dhoni towards the end of CSK’s chase on Friday.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2020 09:53 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen.
Former cricketer Kevin Pietersen.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Saturday was a day of Twitter arguments in cricket. Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen and former KKR Team Director Joy Bhattacharya were involved in an argument on Twitter after Jimmy Neesham and Aakash Chopra’s war of words on the popular social media site.

It all started when Pietersen, in a jest, said that Sunrisers Hyderabad left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed might be faking a cramp to avoid bowling to MS Dhoni towards the end of CSK’s chase on Friday.

While Pietersen may have made the comment in a light-hearted manner, it did not go down well with former KKR TD Bhattacharya.

READ | RCB vs RR: ‘This guy has got some serious talent’, Virat Kohli in awe of 20-year-old Indian batsman

“No KP. No matter what happens, Khaleel was not faking a cramp to avoid bowling his last over. That’s unfair,” Bhattacharya wrote on Twitter.“I have worked years as a television producer. Trained to understand tone. I stand by my words. At best clumsy, at worst, not in good taste,” he added.

 

Pietersen was quick to defend himself by saying that was a light-hearted banter and no negative intentions at all.

“With the greatest respect, Joy, this you have gotten horribly wrong. It was light-hearted banter with absolutely no negative intent whatsoever. Please if you’re going to make such a silly comment, at least tag me. That’s what people who aren’t clumsy & have good taste do!” Pietersen tweeted.

Bhattacharya, however, stood by statement and said that even if it was a joke, it was a comment that could have been avoided.

“I apologize. I would have tagged you had I known it would be such a big deal. I stand by what I say, even if it was intended as humour, implying that a young Indian kid was dodging an important over as he was scared did not work for me. And absolutely, that is a personal call.”

Pietersen chose not to escalate the matter further and said, “Have a good day mate.”

SRH ended up winning the match against CSK by 7 runs and Khaleel had to complete Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s over after the latter walked off with an injury in the 18th over.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
Ahead of Jaishankar trip, India is game to formalise Quad dialogue that ruffles China
2 navy personnel killed after glider crashes while training in Kerala’s Kochi
2 navy personnel killed after glider crashes while training in Kerala’s Kochi
Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
Uncertainty as Trump undergoes Covid-19 treatment in hospital
After Gandhi siblings, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Hathras
After Gandhi siblings, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad to visit Hathras
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.5 million, recoveries at over 5.5 million
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 6.5 million, recoveries at over 5.5 million
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
BJP, JD(U) zero in on 50-50 seat share deal in Bihar; ambiguity over LJP stays
BJP, JD(U) zero in on 50-50 seat share deal in Bihar; ambiguity over LJP stays
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In