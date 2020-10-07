e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:28 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 10 overs of the 21st match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 93/2. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 52 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

11 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Deepak Chahar which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit a six.

Karn Sharma bowled an expensive 7th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a six scoring 12 runs from the over.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Dwayne Bravo who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

Karn Sharma bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Dwayne Bravo and it was an expensive one. KKR's batsmen hit a six and 2 fours to ensure 19 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 9.3. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 186 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Metal detectors, CCTVs, 3-layer police cover for Hathras family’s security
Metal detectors, CCTVs, 3-layer police cover for Hathras family’s security
Bullet is only policy for terrorists, says J-K BJP on LG’s rehablitation offer
Bullet is only policy for terrorists, says J-K BJP on LG’s rehablitation offer
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Dhoni takes a stunner to remove Mavi
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020: Dhoni takes a stunner to remove Mavi
Arvind Kejriwal announces further relaxations for weekly markets, cinemas to reopen from October 15
Arvind Kejriwal announces further relaxations for weekly markets, cinemas to reopen from October 15
China’s dos and don’ts for Indian media ahead of Taiwan national day
China’s dos and don’ts for Indian media ahead of Taiwan national day
Mike Pence and Kamala Harris all set to face off in vice presidential debate: What to expect
Mike Pence and Kamala Harris all set to face off in vice presidential debate: What to expect
Bengal logs spike in Covid-19 count as people flock to shops ahead of annual festival
Bengal logs spike in Covid-19 count as people flock to shops ahead of annual festival
Watch: Doctors, nurses at Delhi Covid hospital protest over long-due salaries
Watch: Doctors, nurses at Delhi Covid hospital protest over long-due salaries
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

UPCOMINGIPL 2020
    UPCOMINGIPL 2020

      Sign In to continue reading

      Sign In