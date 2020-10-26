e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Sharjah. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 20:28 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of 10 overs of the 46th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 92/4. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 59 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

21 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Shami which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit 2 sixes and 2 fours.

12 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Glenn Maxwell which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit a six and a four.

14 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Murugan Ashwin which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit 2 sixes.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Jordan who kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs.

10 runs and a wicket came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 9.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 184 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
Yediyurappa stays as CM, insist 2 BJP leaders seen as possible replacements
Yediyurappa stays as CM, insist 2 BJP leaders seen as possible replacements
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Shubman keeps KKR going against KXIP attack
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Shubman keeps KKR going against KXIP attack
China’s hand seen in Myanmar’s insurgent group targeting India-backed Kaladan project
China’s hand seen in Myanmar’s insurgent group targeting India-backed Kaladan project
Key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case brought back from Dubai, arrested: NIA
Key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case brought back from Dubai, arrested: NIA
The missing issue in the Bihar elections | HT Editorial
The missing issue in the Bihar elections | HT Editorial
China has ramped up military presence across LAC. Ladakh isn’t only target
China has ramped up military presence across LAC. Ladakh isn’t only target
Watch: Donald Trump’s top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension
Watch: Donald Trump’s top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateKKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In