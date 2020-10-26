IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

cricket

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 20:28 IST

At the end of 10 overs of the 46th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 92/4. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 59 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

21 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Shami which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit 2 sixes and 2 fours.

12 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Glenn Maxwell which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit a six and a four.

14 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Murugan Ashwin which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit 2 sixes.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Jordan who kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs.

10 runs and a wicket came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 9.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 184 runs.

