IPL 2020: Krunal Pandya, Faf du Plessis join Dinesh Karthik, Kieron Pollard in taking ‘Break The Beard’ challenge

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 14:50 IST

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya along with Chennai Super Kings star Faf du Plessis took the famous ‘Break The Beard’ challenge. The 29-year-old, the elder of the Pandya revealed his new look on Friday. “The Game is on & so is my new #breakthebeard style. Kya bolti MI Paltan? Also MI 2 - KKR 1. #newlook #ipl20 #mi #GameFaceOn @break_the_beard,” Krunal wrote on Instagram.



Meanwhile, ahead of their important southern derby clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Saturday, CSK’s South Africa all-rounder Faf du Plessis decided to give dish out a look new. @krunalpandya_official @kieron.pollard55 @dk00019 CSK has arrived! Watch out for our #BreakTheBeard swag! Let’s see who is next! #IPL2020 #GameFaceOn #CSK #NewLook @break_the_beard,” the 36-year-old captioned his post on Instagram.

Krunal and Faf aren’t the first ones to try out the challenge this season. Earlier, Kieron Pollard and Dinesh Karthik gave their thick beard a break. The #BreakTheBeard has been quite popular on social media. The challenge is to shave your beard and upload short videos on social media, using the hashtag #BreakTheBeard.

Krunal will be in action this Sunday against Delhi Capitals (DC), their competitor for the top spot. The Rohit Sharma-led brigade is currently in the second spot in the points table with four wins and two losses from their six matches. CSK are at a lowly sixth position with just 2 wins from their 6 matches.