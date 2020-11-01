e-paper
IPL 2020, KKR vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020, KKR vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live on TV and Online

IPL 2020 Live Streaming, KKR vs RR: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for Indian Premier League Match Today between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

Nov 01, 2020
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Rajasthan Royals player Rahul Tewatia plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Rajasthan Royals player Rahul Tewatia plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2020 cricket match against Kolkata Knight Riders, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.(PTI)
         

IPL 2020, KKR vs RR Live Streaming: In Match 54 of the 2020 Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals will battle with Kolkata Knight Riders to get into the reckoning for a top-four finish. Both teams are on 12 points from 13 matches and it is a do-or-die situation for RR and KKR as a loss could mean the end of the road while a win could provide a boost to their playoffs chances. But the momentum is on RR’s side as they are on a two-match winning streak while KKR have lost their last two.

Here’s all you need to know about KKR vs RR IPL 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals taking place?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Dubai International Stadium.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (November 1).

Where and how to watch live coverage of IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between KKR vs RR online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2020 match between KKR vs RR will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

