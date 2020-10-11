IPL 2020: MI Predicted XI vs DC - Rohit Sharma might make one change in middle-order

cricket

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 00:26 IST

Mumbai Indians have been tremendous with both bat and the ball in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The defending champions have dominated against most teams in the tournament so far, and find themselves as one of the favourites this year. But facing off against the in-form Delhi Capitals will not be an easy challenge for MI.

Here is MI Predicted XI vs DC:

Rohit Sharma (c): Rohit Sharma has been in and out of form this season - but he needs to find the consistency he is known for.

Quinton de Kock (wk): Quinton de Kock has found his charisma and is now giving Mumbai a good start at the top.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav showcased he can do more than just settle down Mumbai Indians in case of early wickets. He can stick it out till the end and ensure a heavy total.

Saurabh Tiwary: Ishan Kishan has largely been impressive since his 99-run innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He might be replaced by Saurabh Tiwary, who looked good at the start of the season, before being interrupted by an injury.

Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya has found his groove with the bat - and he has become a threat in the death overs. A key player for Mumbai.

Kieron Pollard: Kieron Pollard has become the perfect partner for Pandya and it will be an interesting battle between Pollard and Rabada on Sunday in the death overs.

Krunal Pandya: Krunal Pandya has showcased the damage he can do with both bat and ball. MI is full of match-winners and Krunal is one of them.

James Pattinson: James Pattinson has been extremely impressive with the ball and has replaced Lasith Malinga perfectly.

Rahul Chahar: Rahul Chahar continues to grow in form and stature as the tournament progresses. More to come from the young man.

Trent Boult: Trent Boult has been in supreme form with the new ball, but concedes a few in the death overs.

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah has found his groove back. He is breathing fire with the ball and DC batsmen need to prepared for the threat he poses.

MI Predicted XI vs DC: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah