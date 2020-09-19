IPL 2020: MI vs CSK - Can Dhoni & Co exploit Rohit Sharma’s weakness against spin in powerplay overs

cricket

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 14:11 IST

Rohit Sharma is the big impact player in the Mumbai Indians line-up and if Chennai Super Kings are to make a winning start to this season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), then they need to send the MI skipper back early on in the innings. Rohit is a beast of a player if gets his eye in and that is something MS Dhoni would be wary of.

The key to stop Rohit is to deprive him of runs in the powerplay and that can be done by deploying spinners. If numbers from the last three IPL seasons are anything to go by then Rohit has a weakness against spin early in the innings. He is a batsman who likes to use the pace of the ball and a spinner can upset his rhythm early on.

MI vs CSK Preview - The quintessential IPL blockbuster to kick things off

In the last three seasons Rohit has been dismissed 15 times in the powerplay. 6 out of those dismissals have come against spinners. The interesting fact is that the Mumbai Indians skipper, who has declared he will open the innings, has a strike rate of 126 against pacers in the powerplay, but that drops to an abysmal 82 against spinners. This is a clear sign of Rohit struggling against the turning ball early on.

A look at all the five bowlers who have dismissed Rohit in the powerplay over the last three seasons showcase the fact that he struggles against spinners with some variety or those who do not turn the ball much. CSK have the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir in their ranks and either of these bowlers can be deployed by Dhoni to get Rohit out early.

Rohit has scored more than 700 runs against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL over the years. Dhoni needs to plan his downfall because that will give the ‘Yellow Brigade’ a shot in the arm as they look to end a disappoint series of 5 losses against MI on the bounce.