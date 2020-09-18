e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: MI vs CSK - Rohit Sharma looks to topple Virat Kohli’s record against Dhoni’s team

IPL 2020: MI vs CSK - Rohit Sharma looks to topple Virat Kohli’s record against Dhoni’s team

IPL 2020 - MI vs CSK: The Mumbai Indians captain has 705 runs in 27 matches against CSK and he could take over the numero uno position and become the most successful batsman against CSK if he scores 43 runs or more in the match.

cricket Updated: Sep 18, 2020 16:28 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times
Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2019 Final cricket match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI).
Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2019 Final cricket match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). (PTI)
         

Chennai Super Kings might not be the most successful team in IPL history, in terms of matches won, but they definitely are the most consistent. They have made it to the play-offs of every IPL they have played in and have featured in the final a record 8 times.

Ask any batsman worth his salt in the league and he would say scoring against CSK is perhaps one of the most challenging things to do. The way MS Dhoni marshals his bowlers makes it very tough for batsmen to get big runs against this team.

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings rivalry – All you need to know

Be it Bravo, Tahir, Jadeja or Chahar or the great bowlers who were part of the CSK set-up earlier, the bowling unit has always been of the top quality. Hence, getting runs against such a team is a matter of pride for any batsman.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli currently holds the record for the most runs scored against the ‘Yellow Brigade’. Kohli’s tally of 747 runs though will be put to test on Saturday when Rohit Sharma takes the field with a bat in hand.

The Mumbai Indians captain has 705 runs in 27 matches against CSK and he could take over the numero uno position and become the most successful batsman against CSK if he scores 43 runs or more in the match. While Kohli will get a turn to defend his record later in the tournament when RCB face CSK, but Rohit would want to create an impact in the opening match of the season.

Mumbai Indians are known to be slow starters and don’t have the best record in UAE, but Rohit put those concerns out of the window during his pre-season press conference on Thursday.

“We have only 2-3 players from that squad. I am not too fussed about it. Yes, we didn’t have a great experience (in 2014). But the team is completely different now, the thought process and everything is different,” Rohit Sharma said on Thursday.

