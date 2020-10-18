e-paper
IPL 2020 - MI Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 36th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Mumbai Indians (MI) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 19:58 IST
(HTPhoto)
         

The 36th match of IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab is currently on at DUBAI. Mumbai Indians won the toss and decided to bat. Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock opened the batting for Mumbai Indians. Mumbai Indians have scored 38 runs for the loss of 2 wickets at the end of the first five overs.

6 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Glenn Maxwell where he kept things tight.

9 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Shami which was an expensive one. MI batsmen hit 2 fours.

9 runs and a wicket came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Arshdeep Singh.

Mohammed Shami bowled the 4th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Glenn Maxwell. MI's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 7.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 152 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
‘B-team of BJP, vote splitters’: Tejashwi’s veiled attack on LJP
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: MI again in trouble after de Kock departs
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
