IPL 2020: ‘No other player has done it’ - Gautam Gambhir lauds Delhi Capitals star-performer

cricket

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 16:40 IST

Delhi Capitals suffered two straight defeats in their past two games in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League 2020. But despite the losses, former India cricketer and DC captain Gautam Gambhir is confident that the franchise will be able to make it through to the playoffs. DC are currently placed at the 2nd position in the table with 14 points in 11 games.

DC will face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday but Gambhir is confident that because of Shikhar Dhawan’s current form, DC are in advantageous position. The former left-handed batsman praised Dhawan for smashing two back-to-back IPL hundreds, calling it a ‘huge achievement’. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

“First thing, the record itself is a huge achievement! No other Indian has done it. In fact, no other player has done it in the IPL. Two back to back hundreds, that too in a T20 format,” Gambhir said on Star Sports Cricket Live.

“The more important thing about these two centuries, is the timing, the time at which they have come, when the Delhi Capitals need to peak. If your most experienced batsman peaks at this moment and is in his best form, then it’s an advantage for DC,” he added.

“No doubt the team is reaching the playoffs, but when your opener makes two back-to-back hundreds and if you see his previous scores in the past two innings – 69 and 57 – I think it’s good news for Delhi Capitals and it’s a big advantage for the team.,” he further said.

Meanwhile, DC pacer Kagiso Rabada said that the franchise needs to get back to winning ways after suffering 59-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. “We are getting into the crucial part of the tournament now. And you play against good teams - anyone can win on the day. So, it just shows you how well we have been doing, to have won so many games in the front of the tournament.

“All we need to do is back our strengths, which I am sure we will touch on, and just make small changes where we feel that the game got away from us,” Rabada said.