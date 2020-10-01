e-paper
IPL 2020: 'Now anything I say about KKR would mean nothing' - Shah Rukh Khan's amazing reaction after Sachin Tendulkar's congratulatory tweet on KKR's performance

IPL 2020: ‘Now anything I say about KKR would mean nothing’ - Shah Rukh Khan’s amazing reaction after Sachin Tendulkar’s congratulatory tweet on KKR’s performance

IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan reacted after legendary Sachin Tendulkar congratulated KKR players for their all-round show against Rajasthan Royals in the match no.12 of Indian Premier League in Dubai.

cricket Updated: Oct 01, 2020 15:59 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet on KKR
IPL 2020: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet on KKR(HT Collage)
         

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan gave an amazing response to legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s congratulatory message for Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR displayed a complete performance in the match No. 12 of IPL 2020 to beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs in Dubai on Wednesday.

Young Shubman Gill top-scored with 47 off 34 balls and Eoin Morgan (34* off 23) and Andre Russell (24 off 14) made valuable contributions to take KKR to 174 for 6 after being sent in to bat first.

In reply, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins got rid of the famed Rajasthan Royals top three of Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson . RR could only manage 137 for 9 in their 20 overs.

“Important knock by @RealShubmanGill who played some good shots. @Russell12A’s brief cameo & good finish by @Eoin16 got @KKRiders to a decent score. Terrific bowling performance as well. Bowling changes were spot on & the team balance looked good, & a fantastic catch by the athletic Nagarkoti. @TC59’s 54 towards the end got @rajasthanroyals to a respectable total,” tweeted Sachin Tendulkar after KKR’s victory.

 

Replying to Tendulkar’s tweet, Shah Rukh said now anything he would say would become meaningless as the ‘great man’ has spoken.

“Now anything I would say about @KKRiders & the boys will mean nothing. The great man has spoken. Just so happy to see all in the team propping up the youngsters & making it count. Love you boys ‘lots of pyaar from a little afar’,” wrote Shah Rukh.

 

The Bollywood actor was spotted for the first time in Dubai ever since the IPL started from September 19. He was seen cheering for KKR from the stands of the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

Shah Rukh was accompanied by his elder son Aryan.

KKR rose to No.2 on the points table with the victory against RR. The Dinesh Karthik-led side next face Delhi Capitals on October 3 in Sharjah.

