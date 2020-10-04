e-paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘Our body is not like a car that you’ll fill petrol and it’ll run smoothly’ - KXIP pacer Mohammed Shami

IPL 2020: ‘Our body is not like a car that you’ll fill petrol and it’ll run smoothly’ - KXIP pacer Mohammed Shami

IPL 2020: Mohammed Shami who is having his best IPL so far with 8 wickets in 5 matches, said it is difficult to maintain fitness levels when there is a break in training.

cricket Updated: Oct 04, 2020 20:29 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami
IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami
         

Cricketers have been struggling to cope with the heat in UAE in the ongoing IPL 2020. The long break due to Covid-19 pandemic has not helped either. Reacting on the same, Kings XI Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami said an athlete’s body is not like a car. It is natural that top cricketers are taking time to get into groove after such a long gap.

“Our body is not like a car that you fill in the tank with petrol and it’ll run smoothly. Obviously, it takes time for any person to get back on the routine. It gets difficult for office workers itself so imagine how difficult it must be for a sportsperson to step out from the leisure of their home,” Shami said in a conversation with ‘Amstrad InsideSport Face 2 Face Cricket Series.’

IPL 2020 live score, KXIP vs CSK

Shami who is having his best IPL so far with 8 wickets in 5 matches, said it is difficult to maintain fitness levels when there is a break in training.

“The most difficult thing for a sportsperson it to maintain their weight and fitness levels which becomes very crucial to handle. I am very happy that I have been able to utilize what I got from cricket to keep myself in good shape,” he added.

Shami was then asked about the speculations around his career coming to an end after a major knee injury; he was prompt enough to say, “In 2015 and even back in 2018 when I faced an injury, the media said that my career would be over. The media reported that even if I come back that I won’t be the same Shami, and I agree that I am not the same that I was a few years back. And that’s the only correct thing that they have said irrespective of all the other things they have said. This comment motivated me a lot to do better in the game for which I am known.”

He also added, “One needs to be mentally strong at any cost. Everyone faces some or the other problem in their lives. To set the platform and to achieve it you need to plan a chart and work accordingly to achieve the goal. I believe that everyone has to face a difficult phase in life to refocus and work in the right direction. I remember after my injury I weighed almost 95Kgs and I felt that what people are saying is true and I can’t do anything about it. But then I had a ball next to me throughout the 60 days of my bed rest during the injury. You don’t have to forget things in life and you have to learn and adapt to the situation and you can’t lie to yourself especially with regards to your profession.”

