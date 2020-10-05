IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab clash

cricket

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 08:52 IST

Mumbai Indians ensured that Delhi Capitals’ stay at the top of the Indian Premier League 2020 points table is a short one as they captured the spot from them with a comprehensive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at the Sharjah Stadium. Batting first, Delhi put up a huge target of 209 runs for SRH to chase. Quinton de Kock starred with the bat for MI as he hit 67 runs off 39 balls. SRH battled hard with MI but after Warner’s wicket, things went downwards for them. They eventually came 34 runs short of the target. The win propelled MI to dethrone DC from the top spot. They are leading with 6 points from 5 matches and with a better NRR of 1.24.

DC are second in the IPL 2020 points table with the same number of wins from 4 matches but their NRR is not on the healthy side. They defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets on Saturday.

The third position is occupied by Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have 3 wins from 4 matches. KKR occupy the fourth spot with 2 wins from 4. Chennai Super Kings climbed to the sixth spot in the Indian Premier League points table after defeating Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Things are looking bad for KXIP as they have now lost 4 out 5 matches and are in the last spot with two points.

Orange Cap

KL Rahul has managed to grab the Orange Cap from Mayank Agarwal on Sunday. KXIP captain has scored 302 runs in the IPL 2020. Faf du Plessis is not far behind with 283 runs. Mayank is third in the list with 272 runs.

Behind them are Rohit Sharma (MI) and David Warner (SRH) with 176 and 175 runs respectively.

Purple Cap

Yuzvendra Chahal grabbed the Purple Cap from Mohammad Shami after a Man of the Match display against RR. He became the holder of the Purple Cap after taking three wickets against RR. He is tied on wickets with Mohammad Shami, Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult.

Behind them are MI’s James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar.