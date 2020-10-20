IPL 2020 Points table and updated Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after Rajasthan Royals’ win over Chennai Super Kings

cricket

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 09:07 IST

Rajasthan Royals got back into the reckoning for an Indian Premier League playoff place after defeating Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets at the Sharjah Stadium on Monday. RR completely dominated the three-time IPL champions as they chased down the target in just 17.3 overs with Jos Buttler scoring 70 runs off 48 balls. The win led to some reshuffling in the bottom-half of the points table. With the victory over CSK, RR jumped from the last position to the fifth spot with eight points from 10 games.

Meanwhile, CSK dropped down to the bottom spot as they have now lost seven games out 10. MS Dhoni-led CSK now have an almost impossible task to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs.

Mumbai Indians failed to topple Delhi Capitals’ from the top position in the Indian Premier League 2020 points table after losing out in the Super Over to Kings XI Punjab on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. With the loss, MI stayed in the second position in the IPL 2020 points table with six wins from nine matches and with a healthy NRR of +1.201.

KXIP jumped from last spot to sixth spot in the IPL 2020 points table with the win over MI as they now have six points from nine matches.

KKR are placed fourth with ten points from nine matches after a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad are at the sixth position with six points.

Orange Cap

KXIP captain KL Rahul continued to head the runs chart. He rules the roost and holds the Orange Cap of IPL 2020 so far with 525 runs at a phenomenal average of 75.00.

Next to him is Mayank Agarwal (393 runs) at second, followed by Faf du Plessis with 365 runs. Shikhar, who scored 101 runs against CSK, entered the top five in the list, at no 4 position above RCB captain Virat Kohli.

Purple Cap

Kagiso Rabada improved his wickets tally to 19 and has possession of the Purple Cap. At No. 2 is Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken his wickets tally to 15. Mohammed Shami’s performance against MI has taken him to the third spot with 14 wickets.

At No. 4 and 5 are RCB’s Yuzvendra Chahal and RR’s Jofra Archer with 13 and 12 wickets respectively.