IPL 2020 Qualifier 1, MI vs DC: The big player match ups that could decide the contest

Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 18:30 IST

When it comes to the big matches in a tournament, it often comes down to the player battles which could swing the game in favour of one of the sides. While Mumbai Indians have dominated Delhi Capitals this season and over the years, Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting could look to break this domination by pitting the right players against Mumbai’s big performers to get the desired result.

Mumbai too would look to take Delhi’s top performers out of the game by using their attacking options. Here are the big match ups from qualifier 1 of IPL 2020 that could decide which team books its place in the final of the tournament.

1) De Kock vs Rabada

This all South African clash could be a key one in the powerplay. de Kock has been hitting the ball sweetly all season and has managed to bat teams out of the match with his attacking display in the first six overs. Rabada will have to use change of pace to surprise the wicket-keeper batsman who likes the ball to come on to the bat. While Rabada can resort to extra pace and the short ball, but de Kock is well equipped to handle both. Hence, a slower delivery or a cutter when the left hander is looking to go for the big shot could come in handy.

2) Ishan Kishan vs Nortje

While Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav are big threats it is Ishan Kishan who has been in great form for Mumbai and getting him out early will be crucial for Delhi as the diminutive batsman often sets the foundation in the middle overs which acts as a launchpad for Hardik and Pollard. Nortje’s express pace could come in handy against the left hander who might struggle if the South African bowls it short at high speed.

3) Hardik vs Ashwin

Hardik Pandya likes to go for the big shots and he is good against spinners. This is a good chance for a skilful bowler like Ashwin to outdo the big hitter in his game. Ashwin’s variety could come in handy while dealing with an attacking batsman like Hardik.

4) Dhawan vs Boult

Shikhar Dhawan’s form will be crucial for Delhi as he is the senior most batsman in the line-up and also the one with the experience of having played so many high profile matches. Boult has been in great form for Mumbai and it will be up to Dhawan to nullify that threat in the powerplay. A few shots dancing down the track through the off side could unsettle the New Zealander, who is more of a rhythm bowler. Once attacked he often struggles to find a plan B.

5) Bumrah vs Pant

For many this is not a battle at all. On one hand is the most consistent and ruthless bowler in the league and on the other is a batsman whose inconsistency has cost him his place in the Indian limited overs team. But Rishabh Pant is a match winner and if he gets going then Mumbai will be chasing the game. Pant’s weakness against pace is well known and that too the short ball. Bumrah has several arrows in his quiver that can trouble the left hander and the Mumbai talisman needs to send Pant back in the hut soon because Ponting might just ask Pant to go for an assault tonight.