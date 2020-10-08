IPL 2020: ‘Rahul, naam toh suna hoga’, Shah Rukh Khan shouts iconic dialogue as Rahul Tripathi collects Man of the Match against CSK, Twitter goes crazy

cricket

When there is Shah Rukh Khan, there is energy, excitement and a lot of entertainment. So as expected, there was no shortage of any of it in Abu Dhabi as the Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner celebrated KKR’s 10-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in a way that is only known to SRK.

When Rahul Tripathi, KKR’s hero of the match, walked up to collect his Man of the Match award after playing a scintillating knock of 81, Shah Rukh shouted: “Rahul, naam toh suna hi hoga,” even as Harsha Bhogle and Tripathi himself burst into laughter.

We were a few runs short, but the bowling made up for it at the end. Well played boys of @KKRiders And have to mention our @ImRTripathi ‘Naam toh suna tha....kaam usse bhi kamaal hai’ Be healthy all of you and rest well. @Bazmccullum will see u soon — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 7, 2020

Those unaware of the context, ‘Rahul’ is one of the most-used on-screen names portrayed by Shah Rukh in his film career. The dialogue he shouted at the post-match presentation for Tripathi was first used in his movie 1997 blockbuster ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai.’

Shahrukh Khan just shouted, "Rahul, naam toh suna hoga" when Rahul Tripathi came to take the Man of the Match award. #IPL2020 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) October 7, 2020

Shah Rukh’s entertaining act took Twitter by storm.





Here's the video of SRK saying 'Rahul naam toh suna hoga'. Tripathi is blushing throughout. 💓 pic.twitter.com/2q0L1IIx52 — ɑeɡoη (@smirkesque) October 7, 2020

Tripathi stood tall on the way to his fifth IPL fifty before Kolkata Knight Riders faltered in the back end of the innings to be bowled out for 167. He raced to his fifty in 31 balls to give KKR a solid foundation after Dinesh Karthik called it right at the toss. At 93 for two at the midway stage, KKR looked set for a big score but Bravo struck after that.

Leg-spinner Karn Sharma (2/25), Shradul Thakur (2/28), Sam Curran (2/26) claimed two wickets each as the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side bounced back in the back-10 by taking eight wickets while giving away just 74 runs.

Dhoni picked up four catches, the last one being his best effort.

In reply, CSK were stopped at 157 for five. Having restored his confidence with a whirlwind 83 not out against Kings XI Punjab, veteran CSK opener Shane Watson picked up from where he had left to slam a 40-ball 50, his 21st in the IPL.

Watson feasted on the short-ball strategy of KKR bowlers in a 69-run partnership with Ambati Rayudu (30 from 27 balls). Needing 78 runs in the last 10 overs, the CSK duo departed for addition of just two runs, while Dhoni, coming out to bat at No. 4, got out for 11. Sam Curran hit 17 from 11 balls, but that was not enough as CSK fell short.

The win catapulted KKR to the third place in the table with three wins from five matches, while CSK remained at five with four points from six games.

