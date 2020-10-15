e-paper
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Sharjah. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

cricket Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 20:20 IST
At the end of 10 overs of the 31st match of IPL 2020, RCB's total is 83/2. In the last 5 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore managed to score 34 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

Ravi Bishnoi bowled the 6th over of the innings where the RCB batsmen hit a four scoring 8 runs from the over.

Murugan Ashwin bowled the 7th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with a wicket.

6 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Glenn Maxwell where he kept things tight.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Murugan Ashwin who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Glenn Maxwell. RCB's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 8.3. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 166 runs.

