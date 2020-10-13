IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant could be out for a while due to injury - Report

cricket

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 22:08 IST

Rishabh Pant was seen limping while taking Varun Aaron’s catch on the last ball of the match against Rajasthan Royals. It wasn’t thought to be serious at the time. But he missed Delhi Capitals’ match against Mumbai Indians and was replaced by Australian Alex Carey. Shreyas Iyer confirmed that Pant has been advised a week’s rest by the doctors.

However, if recent reports are to be believed then he could be out for a bit longer than a week. It has been reported by ANI that Pant has suffered a Grade 1 tear and is likely to miss more than a couple of games.

READ | ‘Before the end of 2020, he will be a part of Indian team,’ Aakash Chopra’s huge statement on Mumbai Indians star

Speaking to ANI, a DC source on conditions of anonymity confirmed that Pant has suffered a tear. “He has a Grade 1 tear and it is not just a hamstring pull as was believed to be. He is under observation and we are hoping he gets fit quickly,” the source said.

While DC skipper Shreyas Iyer had said he was not sure about Pant’s availability after the game against Mumbai Indians, the DC management had called it soreness due to a hamstring pull.

Pant on Friday limped his way to complete the catch off Varun Aaron’s bat as Delhi Capitals celebrated an emphatic win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Before that, he was seen struggling with reaching the wickets for the throws from the deep as well. But it started with a sprint towards mid-wicket to stop a quick single earlier in the innings.

Earlier on Monday, ANI had reported that DC had requested the IPL authorities for a replacement for fast bowler Ishant Sharma after he was ruled out of the tournament.

READ | He has to understand that in T20 cricket, the game ends after 20 overs - Virender Sehwag not happy with CSK batsman

“The pacer experienced an acute episode of left rib cage pain while bowling at a team training session on October 7 in Dubai. Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a left internal oblique muscle tear,” DC later informed through a release.

Before that, leg-spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of the IPL as he hurt the ring finger on his bowling hand. Trying to pick a return catch off Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana’s bat, Mishra injured a tendon. In the end, he was ruled out of the tournament and had to undergo surgery.

There have also been other injury scares with Ravichandran Ashwin hurting his shoulder during the first game of the tournament. Fortunately, it was not anything serious and the spinner was back in the team post-recovery.

(with ANI inputs)