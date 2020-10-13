IPL 2020, SRH vs CSK: He has to understand that in T20 cricket, the game ends after 20 overs - Virender Sehwag not happy with CSK batsman

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 18:55 IST

Chennai Super Kings haven’t been able to turn up the performances of the past in this season of the Indian Premier League. There were a lot of eyes on CSK this year due to MS Dhoni’s retirement from international cricket before the start of the season. But their season started on the wrong foot as several players and staff members tested positive for Covid-19 while Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh left UAE for India.

While they won the first match against Mumbai Indians, CSK have been in a free fall since. They have won just 2 matches out of 7 and languish in the seventh spot in the IPL 2020 points table. Batting has been a major issue for CSK with middle-order not firing at all.

Former India opener Virender Sehwag talked about CSK’s problems while stating that captain MS Dhoni has to come up the order to save the season.

“MS Dhoni needs to stop thinking about other players. He needs to first think about himself, and come into bat higher up. You cannot just go on promoting other batsmen up the order. For CSK to win, Dhoni will have to bring himself up the order, said Virender Sehwag on his Facebook channel titled ‘Viru Ki Baithak’.

“Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis are under constant pressure that if they don’t give CSK a good start, the rest of the team will not be able to get them to a good score.

“Rayudu has to understand that in T20 cricket, the game ends after 20 overs, and he can’t start hitting in the 20th over,” Sehwag said.

“Sam Curran was jolted by RCB’s Virat Kohli in the last match, so maybe this time around MS Dhoni will think of replacing him for the final overs by Deepak Chahar,” said Sehwag.

CSK will look to get back to winning ways when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.