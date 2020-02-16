IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore full fixture, complete schedule

cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will hope their new look will also bring good fortunes for franchise in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 13th season of cash-rich league will begin on March 29 with the defending champions Mumbai Indians facing 2019 runner-up Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium.

Virat Kohli’s troops finished 8th in the last edition of the league and despite having one of the most destructive batting line-ups in the tournament, they couldn’t do justice to it as they could win just five matches out of 14. RCB will be hopeful of a better show as they look to end their title drought this season.

March 31, Tuesday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 8:00 PM in Bengaluru

April 5, Sunday: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 4:00 PM in Mumbai

April 7, Tuesday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8:00 PM in Bengaluru

April 10, Friday: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8:00 PM in Delhi

April 14, Tuesday: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8:00 PM in Mohali

April 18, Saturday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - 8:00 PM in Bengaluru

April 22, Wednesday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals - 8:00 PM in Bengaluru

April 25, Saturday: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8:00 PM in Jaipur

April 27, Monday: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8:00 PM in Chennai

May 3, Sunday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab - 4:00 PM in Bengaluru

May 5, Tuesday: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8:00 PM in Hyderabad

May 10, Sunday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8:00 PM in Kolkata

MAY 14, Thursday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - 8:00 PM in Bengaluru

May 17, Sunday: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 8:00 PM in Bengaluru