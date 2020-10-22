e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RR Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - RR Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 40th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

cricket Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 19:58 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

The 40th match of IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and Sun Risers Hyderabad is currently on at DUBAI. Sun Risers Hyderabad won the toss and decided to bowl. Robin Uthappa and Ben Stokes opened the batting for Rajasthan Royals. Rajasthan Royals have scored 43 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

Sandeep Sharma bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

6 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Jason Holder where he kept things tight.

The 3rd over of the innings was bowled by Sandeep Sharma and it was an expensive one. RR batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 13 runs came off the over.

Jason Holder bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where 11 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

10 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Sandeep Sharma which was an expensive one. RR batsmen hit 2 fours.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 8.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 172 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Pakistan continues to provide safe havens to terrorist entities, says India
Pakistan continues to provide safe havens to terrorist entities, says India
Chinese media meant to threaten India, ends up confessing role in northeast
Chinese media meant to threaten India, ends up confessing role in northeast
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH: Vijay Shankar strikes, Jos Buttler departs
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH: Vijay Shankar strikes, Jos Buttler departs
Chirag Paswan’s fresh swipe at Nitish Kumar has cautionary note for PM Modi
Chirag Paswan’s fresh swipe at Nitish Kumar has cautionary note for PM Modi
Bihar districts voting in first phase of polls have less than 5% Covid-19 positivity rate
Bihar districts voting in first phase of polls have less than 5% Covid-19 positivity rate
Once Covid vaccine is ready, it will be given free of cost: Tamil Nadu CM
Once Covid vaccine is ready, it will be given free of cost: Tamil Nadu CM
#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy
#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM ModiIPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRHChirag PaswanCovid vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In