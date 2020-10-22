e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - RR Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - RR Vs SRH, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between SRH and RR of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

cricket Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 21:17 IST
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
HT Analytics
(HTPhoto)
         

At the end of the first innings of the 40th match of IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals has managed to get to a total of 154 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. In the last five overs, Rajasthan Royals managed to score 49 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Sanju Samson was the highest scorer with 36 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes who contributed 56 runs to the innings.

8 runs and a wicket came off the 16th over of the innings bowled by Vijay Shankar.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Sandeep Sharma who kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs.

T Natarajan bowled an expensive 18th over of the innings where the RR batsmen hit a six and 2 fours scoring 16 runs from the over.

7 runs and 2 wickets came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Jason Holder.

T Natarajan bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where the RR batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 13 runs from the over.

Sun Risers Hyderabad will have to chase down the target of 155 at 7.8 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Tax raids at Congress’ Patna office, Rs 8 lakh recovered from car: Report
Tax raids at Congress’ Patna office, Rs 8 lakh recovered from car: Report
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH: Pandey keeps Sunrisers Hyderabad, gets half-century
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH: Pandey keeps Sunrisers Hyderabad, gets half-century
States promise free Covid-19 vaccine after BJP’s poll promise in Bihar
States promise free Covid-19 vaccine after BJP’s poll promise in Bihar
Just like Swine Flu, Covid-19 may see spike during winter: AIIMS director
Just like Swine Flu, Covid-19 may see spike during winter: AIIMS director
Onion prices continue to remain high at Rs 80-120 per kg across states
Onion prices continue to remain high at Rs 80-120 per kg across states
#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy
#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM ModiIPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs SRHChirag PaswanCovid vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In