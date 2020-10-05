IPL 2020: Shane Watson a case study of CSK’s belief in its players

cricket

Despite the experience of only one List A match under his belt, Kings XI Punjab’s left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar, 25, was brought on to play his first IPL match this season on Sunday, primarily as a match-up to Chennai Super Kings opener Shane Watson.

The Australian’s returns against left-arm orthodox spinners in IPL until then read 127 runs at an average of 15.9, having been dismissed eight times. A few nights earlier, Delhi Capitals had brought in Axar Patel in the first six overs; Watson failed yet again to his perceived weakness. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

These match-ups are called cricket smarts in T20 parlance. KXIP take them so seriously that they have played a different spin combination in every match. But that’s not CSK’s playing template. They trusted their experienced opener to come good despite scores of 4, 33, 14 and 1 this season.

Brar was introduced in the third over of the opening powerplay. Watson whacked him to the straight boundary and ramped him to fine leg in his next over. By the time the Punjab youngster was bowling his last over, the seasoned Australian was in-charge and would muscle his loopy invitation for six over long-on, on one-knee.

Eventually, the 39-year-old Watson and Faf du Plessis, 36, chased down KXIP’s 178 for no loss and with 14 deliveries to spare.

Watson said a small tweak in his technique got him up and running. “It was just a combination of technique and intent, (how I) was able to get the weight through the ball a lot better,” he told du Plessis on iplt20.com, reflecting on his unbeaten 53-ball 83.

CSK’s triumph and Watson’s return-to-form was a case study in how T20 matches could still be won with old-fashioned thinking—continuity in selection, over disruption.

Identifying match winners and standing by them has brought CSK three IPL titles in 10 outings. “What (Stephen) Fleming and MS Dhoni do, it is incredible. They trust the players, their quality and calibre. They know if they keep faith, things will certainly change,” Watson said.

CAPTAIN-COACH TRUST

“Shane can light the fuse at any stage,” coach Fleming had said after the previous loss. Fleming, who has been CSK coach since 2009 after a season as a player, is the team’s spokesperson. “What we try and do is provide some selection security to the guys. And then just ask them to be as confident and as positive as they feel,” he said after Sunday’s win after the team stemmed a run of three consecutive losses.

Dhoni revealed why Fleming has been his trusted ally. “It (persisting with the same team) is something we really bank on. I feel often Fleming doesn’t get the kind of recognition he should,” he said. “It’s not like we don’t have debates on selections or positions but just that it’s between the both of us. And it’s a relationship that we have shared for a very long time.”

The decision of backing Watson, was argued by simple cricket logic. “He was hitting it well in the nets, and what you need is to do that in the middle. It was just a matter of time,” said Dhoni.

In Suresh Raina’s absence, the team may have identified Watson as the key big-match contributor. He came off a poor string of scores in 2019 too and went on to nearly win the final. The Australian literally won CSK the final with a powerful hundred in 2018 in what was their comeback edition.

For now, ‘Watto’ is back, but CSK still has some loose ends to cover. Fleming is happy to join in the laughter when the average age of ‘Dad’s Army’ is brought up. “Youngsters in our team? Sounds like an oxymoron,” he told Anjum Chopra in a flash interview during the match. But, CSK aren’t looking to change their time trusted methods.