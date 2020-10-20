IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan creates history, becomes first player to get back-to-back hundreds in Indian Premier League

cricket

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 21:19 IST

Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan created history on Tuesday as he became the first batsman in the history of the tournament to get back-to-back hundreds. Dhawan reached the landmark in the 19th over as he slapped past point to get a double in Arshdeep Singh’s over. The left-handed batsman took 57 balls to reach the landmark.He had scored a ton in DC’s previous game against Chennai Super Kings. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Dhawan also became only the 2nd Indian to score multiple centuries in one season of Indian Premier League, after Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, who had scored 4 tons in 2016 season.

Overall, Dhawan is 5th player to score multiple tons in a single season with Kohli (4 in 2016 season for RCB), Chris Gayle (2 in 2011 season for RCB), Hashim Amla (2 in 2017 season for KXIP) and Shane Watson in 2018 season for CSK, being the other four.

During the innings, Dhawan also joined the prestigious 5000 runs club in the IPL. Dhawan, in the 13th over, smashed Ravi Bishnoi for a six, to take his individual score 65* in 36 balls.

In doing so, he surpassed the 5000-run mark, becoming only the 5th player to join the club after Virat Kohli (5759 runs), Suresh Raina (5368 runs), Rohit Sharma (5,158 runs), and David Warner (5,037 runs). Dhawan is only the fourth Indian in the IPL 5000 club.

On the back of Dhawan’s ton, DC finished at 164/5 in 20 overs, setting a target of 165 for KXIP to chase.