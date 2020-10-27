IPL 2020, SRH Predicted XI against DC: One change in middle-order expected for David Warner’s team

cricket

Oct 27, 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad is in an unfamiliar territory. This season is turning into their biggest disappointment so far in the Indian Premier League. They are reeling at the seventh position in the points table and their qualifying chances are quite grim. SRH faced Kings XI Punjab in their last game and suffered a 12-run defeat, which jeopardized an already-tough situation of qualifying for the playoffs.

Sunrisers were well on course to hunt KXIP’s target of 127 down but lost the plot in the death overs. Needing run a ball, Hyderabad did hara-kiri and exploded from 100/3 to 114 all-out. Now, they will face Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. The team management is expected to change the playing XI for this game.

Here is a look at the SRH Predicted XI against DC:

David Warner: David Warner looked good during his stay at the crease against KXIP. He has managed 370 runs so far in 11 games. However, the SRH skipper didn’t look as effective as he used to be a season ago. He will be eager to make amends against Delhi Capitals.

Jonny Bairstow: England’s wicketkeeper-batsman has been inconsistent with the bat this season. Despite scoring 345 runs in 11 outings, he failed to play two successive good innings. He looked scratchy against KXIP for his 19 runs.

Manish Pandey: Manish Pandey was in full flow against Rajasthan Royals. But he played an exact opposite innings against KXIP. He took 29 balls for his 15 runs, without any boundary. He will try to put that innings behind him during the game against DC.

Vijay Shankar: Vijay Shankar came back in form against Rajasthan Royals with a fifty. Everyone expected him to do a similar job against KXIP as well, but he failed to take his team over the line. The all-rounder is expected to deliver goods for his team against DC.

Abhishek Sharma: Abhishek Sharma is likely to replace Priyam Garg in the playing XI, who constantly failed to put runs on the board. Abhishek has played seven games so far this year and scored 63 runs along with three wickets he managed to grab.

Abdul Samad: The young all-rounder featured in seven games and hasn’t played a notable innings. He has the role of a finisher in the team, but he couldn’t live up to the expectations. Samad has 78 runs at a strike rate of 160 while he managed just a single wicket.

Jason Holder: The West Indian all-rounder replaced Kane Williamson in the playing XI. He has bowled beautifully in the two matches he played. Holder grabbed five wickets at an economy of 7.5. However, he must start contributing with the bat as well.

Rashid Khan: By far the best performer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2020. Rashid Khan managed to get 14 wickets in 11 games while being economical as well. However, his other teammates couldn’t support him in order to win matches. Another good outing is expected of the Afghan spinner.

Khaleel Ahmed: Khaleel Ahmed is likely to retain his place in the playing XI. With 8 wickets in seven games, Khaleel has shown his wicket-taking ability but his inability to check his economy rate has been an issue for his team.

Sandeep Sharma: Sandeep Sharma completed his 100th IPL wicket against his former team Kings XI Punjab. Sandeep managed to get six wickets in eight games while conceding 7.5 runs per over. He is likely to retain his place in the playing XI.

T Natarajan: T Natarajan has impressed everyone with his accuracy to bowl Yorkers at will. Natarajan grabbed 11 wickets in as many games and conceded 8.5 runs per over. He is lethal at the death overs and SRH team management will want him to have another good outing.

SRH Predicted XI against DC: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan